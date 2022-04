April 16, 2022 16:35

Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh

As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the line of contact near the settlement of Seysulan in the Martakert region. In particular, the enemy had advanced a certain amount of manpower, trying to improve its position in the neutral zone, the Artsakh InfoCenter informs.