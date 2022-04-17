A feast of traditional dishes dedicated to Easter organized in Berdashen

Today, at Easter, a festival of traditional Armenian dishes was organized in the territory of the monument of the Berdashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Masis Zargaryan, a member of the initiative group of the festival, noted that the "Teach for Armenia" educational foundation, the municipality of Berdashen, the students of the community secondary school after Monte Melkonyan and, of course, the people of Berdashen were involved in the organizational work.

“During the event the process of making zhingyalov hats (a type of flatbread stuffed with finely diced herbs and green vegetables) was presented. Also, tasting of local wines, including Berdashen wine, took place.

National dances were performed. A game about the Artsakh dialect and culture was held. Tea drinking (“samovar tea”) was organized. Visitors were treated with Easter pilaf and red-painted eggs. We made excursions to the historical and cultural places of the village. The event was attended by about two thousand people,” he said.

The event was attended by Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan, the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Artsakh, Zhirayr Mirzoyan, the Minister of Education,Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, Anahit Hakobyan, guests from all seven regions of Artsakh, the capital Stepanakert and the Republic of Armenia.