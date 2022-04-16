As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the line of contact near the settlement of Seysulan in the Martakert region. In particular, the enemy had advanced a certain amount of manpower, trying to improve its position in the neutral zone, the Artsakh InfoCenter informs.

April 16, 2022, 16:35 Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the evening of the same day, as a result of negotiations conducted by the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in Artsakh, the Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to their starting positions.