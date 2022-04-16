US believes that Ukraine war could continue until end of 2022

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European allies that the United States believes the Russian war in Ukraine could last through the end of 2022, two European officials told CNN, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Many of the officials who spoke with CNN stressed that it is hard to predict exactly how long the war could go on, but several officials said that there are no indications that Russian President Vladimir Putin's ultimate goals have changed, and it is unlikely he will pursue diplomatic negotiations unless faced with military defeat.

US National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday that the fighting in Ukraine is likely to be "protracted," and will go on "for months or even longer."

Two other European officials said they believe that fighting in eastern Ukraine could last for four to six months and then result in a stalemate.