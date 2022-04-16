Russian Guards destroy group of Ukrainian nationalists, military equipment

Helicopters of the Russian Guards have destroyed a group of Ukrainian nationalists and military equipment on the enemy territory, the press service of the Russian Guards told TASS.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "A few days ago, an air group of the Russian Guards performed a secret approach to the combat area and conducted an airstrike targeting nationalist units it had detected. As a result, an armed group of the adversary and three pieces of military equipment were destroyed," a spokesperson said.

The press service said that its helicopters carry out combat tasks every day.

"They have to fly at low altitudes, where it is easier to detect targets and locate the enemy’s masked positions," it said.