On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area of the line of contact near the settlement of Seysulan of the Martakert region, Artsakh Information Center informs.
Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to their starting positions
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We would like to inform you that as a result of the negotiations undertaken by the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh, the Azerbaijani troops have agreed to return to their starting positions," informs the center.