On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area of ​​the line of contact near the settlement of Seysulan of the Martakert region, Artsakh Information Center informs.

April 15, 2022, 23:24 Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to their starting positions

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We would like to inform you that as a result of the negotiations undertaken by the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh, the Azerbaijani troops have agreed to return to their starting positions," informs the center.