Military

Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to their starting positions

On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area of ​​the line of contact near the settlement of Seysulan of the Martakert region, Artsakh Information Center informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We would like to inform you that as a result of the negotiations undertaken by the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh, the Azerbaijani troops have agreed to return to their starting positions," informs the center.


     

Politics

Russia official, Azerbaijan envoy confer about implementation of trilateral agreements with Armenia

Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko of Russia received Ambassador Polad Bulbuloglu Azerbaijan, according to the Russian foreign ministry, news.am informs.

FMs Lavrov, Mirzoyan discuss PM Pashinyan's upcoming visit to Russia

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation today with Russian Foreign...

“Any solution that would lead to exodus of Armenians from Artsakh cannot be acceptable for the Republic of Armenia” – MP

Any solution to the Artsakh issue that would result in the exodus of Armenians from Artsakh cannot be...

Rules for publishing or disseminating information during the legal regime of martial law declared in the territory of the Artsakh Republic have been established by the decree of the President

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on establishing rules for publishing...

Armenia offers Turkey to open border for diplomatic passport holders as first step, but Ankara is delaying

The next meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey for normalization could take place...

United States stands ready to help Armenia and Azerbaijan find long-term comprehensive peace – State Department

The United States continues to encourage further peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and...

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with second and third presidents of the Artsakh Republic Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan  

On April 14, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with second and third presidents of the...

Economy

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April 10 on a three-day visit. During the visit the Armenian delegation was hosted by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach, the Armenian ministry said in a news release.

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...

Dollar, euro continue falling in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...

In January-March 2022, the state budget tax revenues and duties were exceeded by 1 milliard 825.3 million AMD

According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...

Armenia as a new destination for foreign investments: Deputy PM’s interview to Investment Monitor

The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential...

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Society

Memorandum of cooperation signed between the Center for Caucasus Studies and the Center for Strategic Studies of Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University

On April 15, a memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the Center for Caucasus Studies and the Center for Strategic Studies of the Mesrop Mashtots University of Stepanakert.

Arayik Harutyunyan visited the newly-opened “LilMed” Private Medical Center

On April 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited "LilMed" Private Medical Center...

Armenian Church marks Good Friday

The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat). During...

Training program for museum employees started in Stepanakert

Today on April 14, the training program for museum employees launched at the Stepanakert Culture and...

A new apartment building being built at Stepanakert Arakelyan Street

A new apartment building is being constructed at Stepanakert Arakelyan Street.

"Bringing the world to Artsakh". New program launches

The Tufenkian Charitable Foundation launches a new program " Let’s bring the world to Artsakh".

Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD

A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...

Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield

A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade,...

Devotion is immortality... Mikael Arzumanyan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...

The Armenian side did not open fire on the Azerbaijani army. MOD

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...

Devotion is immortality...Gevorg Hambardzumyan

Many heroes died in the 44-day war in Artsakh for the salvation of the homeland. One of them is Gevorg...

Dear compatriots, friends and party members

Dear compatriots, friends and party members.

Russian Guards destroy group of Ukrainian nationalists, military equipment
Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to their starting positions
Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD
Moscow views eliminating Ukrainian nationalist battalions as priority task, says Kremlin
Russia official, Azerbaijan envoy confer about implementation of trilateral agreements with Armenia
Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Photos

United prayer for the salvation and peace of Artsakh and Armenia
United prayer for the salvation and peace of Artsakh and Armenia
High School Boys Volleyball Tournament held in Stepanakert
High School Boys Volleyball Tournament held in Stepanakert
Defender-volunteers of Karaglukh and Khramort․ Photos by David Ghahramanyan
Defender-volunteers of Karaglukh and Khramort․ Photos by David Ghahramanyan
Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Sport

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Artsakh Athlete Became Armenian Taekwondo Champion

Diaspora

Armenian School Vandalized in Istanbul

Armenian community of France to hold Genocide commemoration events on April 24

Armenian community representatives expected to meet with Macron

Lebanon’s Armenian community to hold march in Beirut on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

International

Russian Guards destroy group of Ukrainian nationalists, military equipment

Moscow views eliminating Ukrainian nationalist battalions as priority task, says Kremlin

Visit of US delegation to Taiwan undermines China-US relations, Chinese top brass says

Putin never refused to meet Zelensky, but ‘a document’ needs to be drafted — Kremlin

