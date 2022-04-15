Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD

A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense Ministry of Russia said.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, in cooperation with the representatives of Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan, is taking measures to resolve the incident," the statement said.

Ongoing cooperation is maintained with the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure the security of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents.