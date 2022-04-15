Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD

A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense Ministry of Russia said.
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko of Russia received Ambassador Polad Bulbuloglu Azerbaijan, according to the Russian foreign ministry, news.am informs.
Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation today with Russian Foreign...
Any solution to the Artsakh issue that would result in the exodus of Armenians from Artsakh cannot be...
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on establishing rules for publishing...
The next meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey for normalization could take place...
The United States continues to encourage further peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and...
On April 14, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with second and third presidents of the...
Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April 10 on a three-day visit. During the visit the Armenian delegation was hosted by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach, the Armenian ministry said in a news release.
The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...
According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...
The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...
Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential...
Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...
On April 15, a memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the Center for Caucasus Studies and the Center for Strategic Studies of the Mesrop Mashtots University of Stepanakert.
On April 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited "LilMed" Private Medical Center...
The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat). During...
Today on April 14, the training program for museum employees launched at the Stepanakert Culture and...
A new apartment building is being constructed at Stepanakert Arakelyan Street.
The Tufenkian Charitable Foundation launches a new program " Let’s bring the world to Artsakh".
On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area of the line of contact near the settlement of Seysulan of the Martakert region, Artsakh Information Center informs.
A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade,...
During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...
The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...
Many heroes died in the 44-day war in Artsakh for the salvation of the homeland. One of them is Gevorg...
Dear compatriots, friends and party members.
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...
