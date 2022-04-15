Russia official, Azerbaijan envoy confer about implementation of trilateral agreements with Armenia

Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko of Russia received Ambassador Polad Bulbuloglu Azerbaijan, according to the Russian foreign ministry, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: They discussed the development of bilateral relations—first of all, in the context of the implementation of the provisions of the February 22 declaration on allied cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.

Also, the interlocutors conferred about a number of aspects of regional issues related to the implementation of the trilateral agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, and on January 11 and November 26, 2021.