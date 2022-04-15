Memorandum of cooperation signed between the Center for Caucasus Studies and the Center for Strategic Studies of Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University

On April 15, a memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the Center for Caucasus Studies and the Center for Strategic Studies of the Mesrop Mashtots University of Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Rector of the University, Donara Gabrielyan welcomed the official start of cooperation between the parties. Hovik Avanesov, Head of the Center for Caucasus Studies, expressed hope that the project would be an example for all organizations and structures operating in Artsakh.

Such a situation has been created in the region that it is impossible to achieve results in the field of information by acting separately. Our memorandum today is a proof that we have decided to fight together for one common goal, and besides these two centers, there is no other analytical center operating in Artsakh. We aim to be useful to the state and our people, to find useful information for our country, to ensure the information security of our people and state," said H. Avanesov.