Arayik Harutyunyan visited the newly-opened “LilMed” Private Medical Center

On April 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited "LilMed" Private Medical Center recently opened in Stepanakert which provides a full outpatient polyclinic service, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the State got acquainted with the center conditions and infrastructure highlighting the significance of establishing new modern medical centers in Artsakh. President Harutyunyan stressed that efficient cooperation between the private and public sectors is key to having a quality healthcare system.

During the visit the President was accompanied by Minister of State Artak Beglaryan and Minister of Healthcare Mikael Hayriyan.