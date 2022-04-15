“Any solution that would lead to exodus of Armenians from Artsakh cannot be acceptable for the Republic of Armenia” – MP

Any solution to the Artsakh issue that would result in the exodus of Armenians from Artsakh cannot be acceptable for Armenia, Member of Parliament from the ruling Civil Contract bloc Eduard Aghajanyan told reporters.
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on establishing rules for publishing...
The next meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey for normalization could take place...
The United States continues to encourage further peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and...
On April 14, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with second and third presidents of the...
Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan has responded to Ilham Aliyev's new statements and fake claims...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced today in the Parliament that it wasn’t up to the leadership...
Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April 10 on a three-day visit. During the visit the Armenian delegation was hosted by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach, the Armenian ministry said in a news release.
The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...
According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...
The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...
Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential...
Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...
On April 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited "LilMed" Private Medical Center recently opened in Stepanakert which provides a full outpatient polyclinic service, the Presidential Office stated.
The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat). During...
Today on April 14, the training program for museum employees launched at the Stepanakert Culture and...
A new apartment building is being constructed at Stepanakert Arakelyan Street.
The Tufenkian Charitable Foundation launches a new program " Let’s bring the world to Artsakh".
On April 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met in the town of Martakert with the...
A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade, universal, remote-controlled, all-terrain fighting machine designed to engage in battle, or as its maker says to “substitute a soldier on the battlefield”.
During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...
The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...
Many heroes died in the 44-day war in Artsakh for the salvation of the homeland. One of them is Gevorg...
Dear compatriots, friends and party members.
In the night of March 30 to 31 and as of 10 AM, the operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline...
The National Security Service of Artsakh will have a military (combat) division for active duty service.
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...
