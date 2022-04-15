Artsakhpress

International

Visit of US delegation to Taiwan undermines China-US relations, Chinese top brass says

A recent visit of US congressmen to Taiwan undermines the political foundation of Chinese-US relations, the Friday statement by Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Wu Qian said.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS:  "Such actions by the US grossly violate the ‘One China’ principle and the provisions of three Chinese-US joint communiques, cause serious damage to the political foundation of the Chinese-American relations," he noted.

"In relation to that, the Chinese side expresses resolute protest and made a serious remonstrance to the US over this," the statement said.


     

Politics

Rules for publishing or disseminating information during the legal regime of martial law declared in the territory of the Artsakh Republic have been established by the decree of the President

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on establishing rules for publishing or disseminating information during the legal regime of martial law declared in the territory of the Artsakh Republic.

Economy

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April 10 on a three-day visit. During the visit the Armenian delegation was hosted by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach, the Armenian ministry said in a news release.

Society

Armenian Church marks Good Friday

The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat). During this period, the Armenian Apostolic Church marks the most important events of Our Lord Jesus Christ’s earthly life – his entry into Jerusalem (Palm Sunday), his last supper, betrayal, crucifixion, entombment and triumphant resurrection.

Military

Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield

A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade, universal, remote-controlled, all-terrain fighting machine designed to engage in battle, or as its maker says to “substitute a soldier on the battlefield”.

Culture

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Sport

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Diaspora

Armenian community of France to hold Genocide commemoration events on April 24

International

Visit of US delegation to Taiwan undermines China-US relations, Chinese top brass says

