A recent visit of US congressmen to Taiwan undermines the political foundation of Chinese-US relations, the Friday statement by Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Wu Qian said.

April 15, 2022, 12:03 Visit of US delegation to Taiwan undermines China-US relations, Chinese top brass says

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Such actions by the US grossly violate the ‘One China’ principle and the provisions of three Chinese-US joint communiques, cause serious damage to the political foundation of the Chinese-American relations," he noted.

"In relation to that, the Chinese side expresses resolute protest and made a serious remonstrance to the US over this," the statement said.