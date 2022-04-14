Artsakhpress

All defense programs must be synchronized with functions of Russian peacekeeping contingent – President of Artsakh

On 14 April President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh and met with the senior command staff of the Defense Army, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS:  First Arayik Harutyunyan listened to the reports of Defense Army commander Kamo Vardanyan about the operative-tactical situation on the contact line, then referred to the recent military-political developments in the country. Speaking about security issues, President Harutyunyan once again stressed that all defense programs should be synchronised with the functions of the Russian peacekeeping force stationed in Artsakh, adding that the main task remains to ensure the peaceful, sovereign life of the people of Artsakh.

An exchange of views took place during the meeting, the President answered the questions of those present.


     

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with second and third presidents of the Artsakh Republic Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan  

On April 14, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with second and third presidents of the Artsakh Republic Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, the Presidential Office stated.

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April 10 on a three-day visit. During the visit the Armenian delegation was hosted by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach, the Armenian ministry said in a news release.

Training program for museum employees started in Stepanakert

Today on April 14, the training program for museum employees launched at the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace.

Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield

A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade, universal, remote-controlled, all-terrain fighting machine designed to engage in battle, or as its maker says to “substitute a soldier on the battlefield”.

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Armenian community of France to hold Genocide commemoration events on April 24

Supporting Kiev is culmination of West's Russophobic course — Lavrov

