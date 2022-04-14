On April 14, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with second and third presidents of the Artsakh Republic Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, the Presidential Office stated.
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Main challenges of internal and external nature facing the country and ways of countering them were on the discussion agenda. Thoughts on the impact of the military-political situation in the region on the future of Artsakh and possible actions of the authorities were exchanged during the meeting.