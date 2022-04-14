Supporting Kiev is culmination of West's Russophobic course — Lavrov

The unconditional support of the Ukrainian authorities by Washington and Brussels has become the culmination of the West's Russophobic course, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at the Digital International Relations - 2022 conference at MGIMO.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The culmination of this Russophobic course has been Washington and Brussels' unconditional support for the radical nationalist Kiev regime, the nurturing of ultra-radicals in Ukraine, and the creation of an 'anti-Russia' out of Ukraine," he said.

According to him, the West, led by the United States, now seeks to restore and consolidate its dominance in international affairs, "in order to continue to solve its narrow personal interest at the expense of the national interests" of other countries. "The most important part of this aggressive line is the West's longstanding policy of comprehensive, systemic containment of our country. On all fronts, as they say," he said.

The minister said that for eight years the West had also been "shielding" Kiev's unwillingness to comply with the Minsk agreements and pushing the Ukrainian authorities to solve the crisis in Donbass by force. "Ukraine was actively dragged into NATO, encouraged in every way to prohibit the Russian language, Russian education, Russian media, arrest people, persecute and even murder independent journalists, was pumped with lethal weapons," Lavrov said.