Training program for museum employees started in Stepanakert

Today on April 14, the training program for museum employees launched at the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Deputy Director for Scientific Activities of the “Memorial Complex of Sardarapat Battle, National Museum of Armenian Ethnography and History of Liberal Struggle” NGO, Ph.D. Svetlana Poghosyan highlighted the importance of the museum-ethnological study of the Armenian national costume and carpet.

"We have included the Republic of Artsakh in our visits, because it is known as an important center of carpet weaving. Besides, the costume of Artsakh is very unique, which was preserved both here and in Syunik until the end of the 20th century. We are very interested in the issues of popularization of exhibitions in geological museums.

"Our nation and people are stable with all its ethnographic groups, and museums are the cultural centers where different collections of our cultural heritage are carefully preserved," Poghosyan said.

According to carpet expert Ashkhunj Poghosyan, the goal of the program is to further study, clarify and reveal the Armenian carpet weaving culture and Armenian carpet weaving art.

During this visit we will get acquainted with the collections of fabrics and carpets kept in museums.

The course will last for two days.