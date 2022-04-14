People of Karabakh must have rights, freedoms and status in Karabakh – Armenian PM

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made some clarifications today over his statements made in the Parliament on April 13 while presenting the results of the performance of the government’s action plan.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced today in the Parliament that it wasn’t up to the leadership of Armenia to decide whether or not the war would have taken place.
Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April 10 on a three-day visit. During the visit the Armenian delegation was hosted by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach, the Armenian ministry said in a news release.
The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...
According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...
The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...
Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential...
Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...
A new apartment building is being constructed at Stepanakert Arakelyan Street.
The Tufenkian Charitable Foundation launches a new program " Let’s bring the world to Artsakh".
On April 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met in the town of Martakert with the...
Based on the laws "On the Holidays and Memorable Days of the Artsakh Republic" and "On Freedom of Conscience...
On April 12, the consecration and hanging ceremony of a new icon with the image of the Blessed Virgin...
The main direction of employment of the residents of the Khachmach community of Artsakh’s Askeran region...
Due to the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020,the Martirosyan family was displaced from the Aknaghbyur...
A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade, universal, remote-controlled, all-terrain fighting machine designed to engage in battle, or as its maker says to “substitute a soldier on the battlefield”.
During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...
The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...
Many heroes died in the 44-day war in Artsakh for the salvation of the homeland. One of them is Gevorg...
Dear compatriots, friends and party members.
In the night of March 30 to 31 and as of 10 AM, the operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline...
The National Security Service of Artsakh will have a military (combat) division for active duty service.
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...
