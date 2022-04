1750 | April 8, 2022 16:56 Armenian FM highlights importance of complete work of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship

1678 | April 8, 2022 16:34 United States underscores support for negotiations towards peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict

1675 | April 8, 2022 16:41 Monument of Armenian-Russian friendship to be installed in Yerevan

1492 | April 8, 2022 17:37 Russian peacekeepers deal with Parukh incident, clarifications needed – FM Lavrov

1445 | April 8, 2022 16:17 The Republic’s President chaired a regular sitting of the Security Council

1303 | April 8, 2022 13:54 Cultivation of the land as a way to develop the village. The village of Karmir

1295 | April 9, 2022 13:16 UK cancels export restrictions on defense products to Turkey, Canada could follow suit

1286 | April 9, 2022 11:43 Biden signs 2 bills to impose additional sanctions on Russia, Belarus