A new apartment building is being constructed at Stepanakert Arakelyan Street.

April 14, 2022, 11:34 A new apartment building being built at Stepanakert Arakelyan Street

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic informed “Artsakhpress”.

The building will have 6 floors with a total of 54 apartments, as well as a parking lot on the basement floor. The construction work is carried out with private investment means by "Solid Construction Group" CJSC.