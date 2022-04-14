Artsakhpress

Armenian community of France to hold Genocide commemoration events on April 24

Commemoration events will be held in France on April 24 – the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, at the initiative of the Armenian community.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Co-Chair of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France, member of the ARF Bureau, Murad Papazian, said in an interview to Armenpress.

He said that the traditional commemoration event will take place near the Komitas monument, attended by representatives of the government, the parliament and the Paris city authorities.

“The second round of the French presidential election is scheduled on April 24. Emmanuel Macron will participate in the second round, therefore, he could not be present on that day. He will probably make another step several days before April 24. We expect that in addition to the meeting with us, President Macron will also commemorate the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day”, Murad Papazian said.

The speeches will focus on Turkey’s denialist policy. Murad Papazian said the issue of the security of Armenia and Artsakh is also on the agenda. The speeches will be followed by a march.

The Hayordi Youth Union informed that a torchlight march and a candlelight vigil commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide, as well as those fallen at the 2020 Artsakh War, will take place in Strasbourg on April 23, at 19:15. Another event commemorating the victims of the Genocide is also scheduled on April 24, at 19:00.


     

Armenian Ambassador, Russian State Duma member discuss development of inter- parliamentary cooperation

Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vagharshak Harutyunyan met in the State Duma with first deputy chair of the Committee on Issues of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Eurasian Integration and Contacts with Fellow Countryman, Kazbek Tasyaev, the Armenian Embassy reported.

Russia assured entry of Armenian MPs to Artsakh was not allowed for avoiding provocations – FM Mirzoyan

After the incident when a group of members of the Armenian Parliament were not allowed to enter Artsakh,...

Jeyhun Bayramov speaks on constructive talks with Ararat Mirzoyan

The phone talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan was constructive, said the Azerbaijani...

PM says current steps aimed at withstanding possible large-scale attack are insufficient

The shortcomings during the 44-day war haven’t been entirely studied, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Azerbaijan tries to bring the process to deadlock – PM Pashinyan

In Brussels, the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan were tasked to start preparations for the...

Status is not a goal, but measure to ensure security and rights of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh – Pashinyan

Armenia has numerously announced its readiness to start the process of a peace treaty, Prime Minister...

President Harutyunyan met in Askeran with responsible officials of the region

On April 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting in Askeran with responsible...

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April 10 on a three-day visit. During the visit the Armenian delegation was hosted by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach, the Armenian ministry said in a news release.

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...

Dollar, euro continue falling in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...

In January-March 2022, the state budget tax revenues and duties were exceeded by 1 milliard 825.3 million AMD

According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...

Armenia as a new destination for foreign investments: Deputy PM’s interview to Investment Monitor

The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential...

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

A new apartment building being built at Stepanakert Arakelyan Street

A new apartment building is being constructed at Stepanakert Arakelyan Street.

"Bringing the world to Artsakh". New program launches

The Tufenkian Charitable Foundation launches a new program " Let’s bring the world to Artsakh".

We will adhere to the struggle for independence based on the right of peoples to self-determination. President Harutyunyan held a meeting in Martakert

On April 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met in the town of Martakert with the...

Decision on rescheduling the working day

Based on the laws "On the Holidays and Memorable Days of the Artsakh Republic" and "On Freedom of Conscience...

The consecration ceremony of the icon of the central altar took place in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert

On April 12, the consecration and hanging ceremony of a new icon with the image of the Blessed Virgin...

There is an agricultural fuss in Khachmach. Head of Community

The main direction of employment of the residents of the Khachmach community of Artsakh’s Askeran region...

Hoping to find what has been lost..The story of a family

Due to the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020,the Martirosyan family was displaced from the Aknaghbyur...

Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield

A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade, universal, remote-controlled, all-terrain fighting machine designed to engage in battle, or as its maker says to “substitute a soldier on the battlefield”.

Devotion is immortality... Mikael Arzumanyan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...

The Armenian side did not open fire on the Azerbaijani army. MOD

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...

Devotion is immortality...Gevorg Hambardzumyan

Many heroes died in the 44-day war in Artsakh for the salvation of the homeland. One of them is Gevorg...

Dear compatriots, friends and party members

Dear compatriots, friends and party members.

The operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline of Artsakh did not change, remaining tense

In the night of March 30 to 31 and as of 10 AM, the operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline...

Artsakh National Security Service to have combat units

The National Security Service of Artsakh will have a military (combat) division for active duty service.

Australia imposes sanctions against 14 Russian companies and organizations
Russia assured entry of Armenian MPs to Artsakh was not allowed for avoiding provocations – FM Mirzoyan
Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Artsakh Athlete Became Armenian Taekwondo Champion

Armenian community of France to hold Genocide commemoration events on April 24

Armenian community representatives expected to meet with Macron

Lebanon’s Armenian community to hold march in Beirut on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

Ardashes Kassakhian selected as Glendale Mayor

Australia imposes sanctions against 14 Russian companies and organizations

Macron says he plans to talk to Putin, Zelensky again in coming days

Kremlin says all statements by Kiev need to be double checked

Putin assures Russia can never be isolated, nor will it ever shrink into isolation

