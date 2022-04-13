Russia assured entry of Armenian MPs to Artsakh was not allowed for avoiding provocations – FM Mirzoyan

After the incident when a group of members of the Armenian Parliament were not allowed to enter Artsakh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia contacted the authorities of Artsakh and the Russian Federation, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during the Q&A session in the Parliament, asked what measures have been taken to avoid such incidents in the future.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Since it became known that the members of the National Assembly were unable to enter Nagorno Karabakh through the Lachin corridor, of course, we have taken actions. We have been in contact with both the authorities of Nagorno Karabakh and the Russian Federation at a high level.

We were assured that the entry of the MPs to Artsakh was not allowed to avoid provocations. As for our position, it is clearly reflected in the statement of the Foreign Ministry, that is that the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement doesn’t envisage any restriction in the movement through the Lachin corridor, and the citizens of Armenia, including (or moreover, if you want) the members of the National Assembly must have an unimpeded access to Nagorno Karabakh”, the FM said.