Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

"Bringing the world to Artsakh". New program launches

The Tufenkian Charitable Foundation launches a new program "Bringing the world to Artsakh".

"Bringing the world to Artsakh". New program launches

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Within the framework of the initiative, famous and promising Armenian figures from Armenia and the Diaspora will visit Artsakh and make public speeches among the population.

Tufenkian Foundation Public Relations Director Rupen Janbazian, told “Artsakhpress”.
"The goal of the initiative is to involve and motivate the local population and to raise the Artsakh’s profile in Armenia and at the international level. The visits will include not only public speeches, but also round table discussions, meetings, exhibitions, trainings, etc., " said R. Janbazyan.
The first visit, which is organized in partnership with the Hamazkayin Armenian Cultural and Educational Society’s Artsakh office, will take place on May 7 to 8, and will feature Armenian author Aram Avetis (Yerevan) and musician, singer, and author, Apo Sahagian (Jerusalem).
Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ
The first installment of “Bringing the World to Artsakh” will feature a double-header event on May 8, in Stepanakert. Avetis will present his latest book “When the Rats Knew How to Read” («Երբ առնետները կարդալ գիտեին») at 6:30 p.m. at KINI Stepanakert, located at 95 Tumanyan Street. Copies of the book will be given to all in attendance. Sahagian will then perform an acoustic set of Armenian folk and original songs, at the Paul Eluard Francophone Center, also located at 95 Tumanyan St., at 8 p.m.
Admission to both events is free and open to the public.

     

Politics

Russia assured entry of Armenian MPs to Artsakh was not allowed for avoiding provocations – FM Mirzoyan

After the incident when a group of members of the Armenian Parliament were not allowed to enter Artsakh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia contacted the authorities of Artsakh and the Russian Federation, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during the Q&A session in the Parliament, asked what measures have been taken to avoid such incidents in the future.

All news from section

Jeyhun Bayramov speaks on constructive talks with Ararat Mirzoyan

The phone talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan was constructive, said the Azerbaijani...

PM says current steps aimed at withstanding possible large-scale attack are insufficient

The shortcomings during the 44-day war haven’t been entirely studied, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Azerbaijan tries to bring the process to deadlock – PM Pashinyan

In Brussels, the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan were tasked to start preparations for the...

Status is not a goal, but measure to ensure security and rights of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh – Pashinyan

Armenia has numerously announced its readiness to start the process of a peace treaty, Prime Minister...

President Harutyunyan met in Askeran with responsible officials of the region

On April 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting in Askeran with responsible...

Armen Pambukhchyan appointed Minister of Emergency Situations

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree appointing Armen Pambukhchyan as Minister of...

Economy

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April 10 on a three-day visit. During the visit the Armenian delegation was hosted by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach, the Armenian ministry said in a news release.

All news from section

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...

Dollar, euro continue falling in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...

In January-March 2022, the state budget tax revenues and duties were exceeded by 1 milliard 825.3 million AMD

According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...

Armenia as a new destination for foreign investments: Deputy PM’s interview to Investment Monitor

The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential...

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Society

"Bringing the world to Artsakh". New program launches

The Tufenkian Charitable Foundation launches a new program " Let’s bring the world to Artsakh".

All news from section

We will adhere to the struggle for independence based on the right of peoples to self-determination. President Harutyunyan held a meeting in Martakert

On April 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met in the town of Martakert with the...

Decision on rescheduling the working day

Based on the laws "On the Holidays and Memorable Days of the Artsakh Republic" and "On Freedom of Conscience...

The consecration ceremony of the icon of the central altar took place in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert

On April 12, the consecration and hanging ceremony of a new icon with the image of the Blessed Virgin...

There is an agricultural fuss in Khachmach. Head of Community

The main direction of employment of the residents of the Khachmach community of Artsakh’s Askeran region...

Hoping to find what has been lost..The story of a family

Due to the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020,the Martirosyan family was displaced from the Aknaghbyur...

Armenia temporarily bans Kinder chocolate imports from Germany over international reports of salmonella cases

The Armenian Food Safety Inspection Agency ordered a temporary ban on imports of Kinder chocolate products...

Military

Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield

A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade, universal, remote-controlled, all-terrain fighting machine designed to engage in battle, or as its maker says to “substitute a soldier on the battlefield”.

All news from section

Devotion is immortality... Mikael Arzumanyan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...

The Armenian side did not open fire on the Azerbaijani army. MOD

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...

Devotion is immortality...Gevorg Hambardzumyan

Many heroes died in the 44-day war in Artsakh for the salvation of the homeland. One of them is Gevorg...

Dear compatriots, friends and party members

Dear compatriots, friends and party members.

The operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline of Artsakh did not change, remaining tense

In the night of March 30 to 31 and as of 10 AM, the operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline...

Artsakh National Security Service to have combat units

The National Security Service of Artsakh will have a military (combat) division for active duty service.

Russia assured entry of Armenian MPs to Artsakh was not allowed for avoiding provocations – FM Mirzoyan
"Bringing the world to Artsakh". New program launches
Macron says he plans to talk to Putin, Zelensky again in coming days
Jeyhun Bayramov speaks on constructive talks with Ararat Mirzoyan
PM says current steps aimed at withstanding possible large-scale attack are insufficient
more news

Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

All news from section

Interview

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

All news from section

Photos

High School Boys Volleyball Tournament held in Stepanakert
High School Boys Volleyball Tournament held in Stepanakert
Defender-volunteers of Karaglukh and Khramort․ Photos by David Ghahramanyan
Defender-volunteers of Karaglukh and Khramort․ Photos by David Ghahramanyan
Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

All news from section

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Sport

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

All news from section

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Artsakh Athlete Became Armenian Taekwondo Champion

Diaspora

Armenian community representatives expected to meet with Macron

All news from section

Lebanon’s Armenian community to hold march in Beirut on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

Ardashes Kassakhian selected as Glendale Mayor

Around 100 Armenian-Ukrainians file residency application to Armenia diaspora agency

International

Macron says he plans to talk to Putin, Zelensky again in coming days

All news from section

Kremlin says all statements by Kiev need to be double checked

Putin assures Russia can never be isolated, nor will it ever shrink into isolation

South Korean defense minister refuses to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine

Most Read

month

week

day

Search