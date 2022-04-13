The Tufenkian Charitable Foundation launches a new program "Bringing the world to Artsakh".

April 13, 2022, 17:05 "Bringing the world to Artsakh". New program launches

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Within the framework of the initiative, famous and promising Armenian figures from Armenia and the Diaspora will visit Artsakh and make public speeches among the population.

Tufenkian Foundation Public Relations Director Rupen Janbazian, told “Artsakhpress”.

"The goal of the initiative is to involve and motivate the local population and to raise the Artsakh’s profile in Armenia and at the international level. The visits will include not only public speeches, but also round table discussions, meetings, exhibitions, trainings, etc., " said R. Janbazyan.

The first visit, which is organized in partnership with the Hamazkayin Armenian Cultural and Educational Society’s Artsakh office, will take place on May 7 to 8, and will feature Armenian author Aram Avetis (Yerevan) and musician, singer, and author, Apo Sahagian (Jerusalem).

The first installment of “Bringing the World to Artsakh” will feature a double-header event on May 8, in Stepanakert. Avetis will present his latest book “When the Rats Knew How to Read” («Երբ առնետները կարդալ գիտեին») at 6:30 p.m. at KINI Stepanakert, located at 95 Tumanyan Street. Copies of the book will be given to all in attendance. Sahagian will then perform an acoustic set of Armenian folk and original songs, at the Paul Eluard Francophone Center, also located at 95 Tumanyan St., at 8 p.m.

Admission to both events is free and open to the public.