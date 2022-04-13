Macron says he plans to talk to Putin, Zelensky again in coming days

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday on the France 2 TV channel that he planned to hold new telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the coming days, TASS reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In the coming days, I will speak again by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin," said Macron, who is now running for a second presidential term.

He visited Moscow on February 7 for talks with his Russian counterpart. The next day, the French leader visited Kiev. After the dialogue in Moscow, Macron and Putin have had regular phone conversations. There have been nine in recent weeks.