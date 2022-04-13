Artsakhpress

Politics

PM says current steps aimed at withstanding possible large-scale attack are insufficient

The shortcomings during the 44-day war haven’t been entirely studied, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament in response to MP Hovik Azaryan’s question whether or not the wartime flaws were efficiently studied and whether or not the government is properly getting ready to a possible large-scale war.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Of course we haven’t studied it completely,” Pashinyan said.

He said that when the 2018 revolution took place his political team’s approach was the following: to avoid appointing anyone from the political team in military posts.

“The minister was a previous Cabinet member, he was previously the first deputy minister, and was minister of emergency situations when the revolution took place,” Pashinyan said, referring to Davit Tonoyan.

"We didn’t appoint anyone from our political team in the defense ministry because we thought that nevertheless the army is one other family and we shouldn’t interfere in its internal matters, understanding that an escalation could happen at any moment and with this realization we didn’t do that,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister said that he found out that the military has a problem of helmets and ballistic vests only a few days after the 44-day war started.

“And what about the hundreds of millions of dollars we were spending on weapons, was it difficult to buy helmets or vests? These are all systemic gaps and I think that we must go to the end and reveal what happened,” the PM said.

He added that the actions which are done to withstand possible large-scale manifestations are insufficient.

“Our army is at the most difficult phase, because the phase of transformation is always the most difficult one. What needs to be done and the reforms that we must do is a very difficult path but we must realize that we have some objective restrictions there and we must do everything to overcome these restrictions. This is the reason why I decided that the Defense Minister must be a representative of the political team and now in retrospect I regret that I hadn’t made that decision earlier. But I am not even sure that this should had been done from the very beginning,” Pashinyan said.


     

Azerbaijan tries to bring the process to deadlock – PM Pashinyan

In Brussels, the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan were tasked to start preparations for the...

Status is not a goal, but measure to ensure security and rights of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh – Pashinyan

Armenia has numerously announced its readiness to start the process of a peace treaty, Prime Minister...

President Harutyunyan met in Askeran with responsible officials of the region

On April 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting in Askeran with responsible...

Armen Pambukhchyan appointed Minister of Emergency Situations

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree appointing Armen Pambukhchyan as Minister of...

Armenian FM, French Co-Chair highlight OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship’s role in NK conflict settlement process

During their meeting in Yerevan today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and...

Armenian FM receives French Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

On April 11, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received French Co-Chair of the OSCE...

Economy

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April 10 on a three-day visit. During the visit the Armenian delegation was hosted by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach, the Armenian ministry said in a news release.

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...

Dollar, euro continue falling in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...

In January-March 2022, the state budget tax revenues and duties were exceeded by 1 milliard 825.3 million AMD

According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...

Armenia as a new destination for foreign investments: Deputy PM’s interview to Investment Monitor

The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential...

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Society

We will adhere to the struggle for independence based on the right of peoples to self-determination. President Harutyunyan held a meeting in Martakert

On April 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met in the town of Martakert with the officials of the regional administration, community heads and active representatives of the population, the Presidential Office stated.

Decision on rescheduling the working day

Based on the laws "On the Holidays and Memorable Days of the Artsakh Republic" and "On Freedom of Conscience...

The consecration ceremony of the icon of the central altar took place in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert

On April 12, the consecration and hanging ceremony of a new icon with the image of the Blessed Virgin...

There is an agricultural fuss in Khachmach. Head of Community

The main direction of employment of the residents of the Khachmach community of Artsakh’s Askeran region...

Hoping to find what has been lost..The story of a family

Due to the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020,the Martirosyan family was displaced from the Aknaghbyur...

Armenia temporarily bans Kinder chocolate imports from Germany over international reports of salmonella cases

The Armenian Food Safety Inspection Agency ordered a temporary ban on imports of Kinder chocolate products...

The residents of Emishchan continue to create, hoping for lasting peace

In the community of Emishchan of Artsakh’s Martuni region, the residents continue creating, waiting...

Military

Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield

A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade, universal, remote-controlled, all-terrain fighting machine designed to engage in battle, or as its maker says to “substitute a soldier on the battlefield”.

Devotion is immortality... Mikael Arzumanyan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...

The Armenian side did not open fire on the Azerbaijani army. MOD

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...

Devotion is immortality...Gevorg Hambardzumyan

Many heroes died in the 44-day war in Artsakh for the salvation of the homeland. One of them is Gevorg...

Dear compatriots, friends and party members

Dear compatriots, friends and party members.

The operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline of Artsakh did not change, remaining tense

In the night of March 30 to 31 and as of 10 AM, the operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline...

Artsakh National Security Service to have combat units

The National Security Service of Artsakh will have a military (combat) division for active duty service.

PM says current steps aimed at withstanding possible large-scale attack are insufficient
Azerbaijan tries to bring the process to deadlock – PM Pashinyan
We will adhere to the struggle for independence based on the right of peoples to self-determination. President Harutyunyan held a meeting in Martakert
Kremlin says all statements by Kiev need to be double checked
Status is not a goal, but measure to ensure security and rights of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh – Pashinyan
Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Photos

High School Boys Volleyball Tournament held in Stepanakert
High School Boys Volleyball Tournament held in Stepanakert
Defender-volunteers of Karaglukh and Khramort․ Photos by David Ghahramanyan
Defender-volunteers of Karaglukh and Khramort․ Photos by David Ghahramanyan
Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Sport

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Artsakh Athlete Became Armenian Taekwondo Champion

Diaspora

Armenian community representatives expected to meet with Macron

Lebanon’s Armenian community to hold march in Beirut on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

Ardashes Kassakhian selected as Glendale Mayor

Around 100 Armenian-Ukrainians file residency application to Armenia diaspora agency

International

Kremlin says all statements by Kiev need to be double checked

Putin assures Russia can never be isolated, nor will it ever shrink into isolation

South Korean defense minister refuses to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine

Sweden, Finland may join NATO in summer — Times

