The phone talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan was constructive, said the Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov, news.am informs, citing haqqin.az.

April 13, 2022, 14:54 Jeyhun Bayramov speaks on constructive talks with Ararat Mirzoyan

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “He noted that during the talks, further steps were discussed in continuation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the EU, reached in Brussels.

