Azerbaijan tries to bring the process to deadlock – PM Pashinyan

In Brussels, the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan were tasked to start preparations for the future peace treaty and initiate talks and contacts on this direction. After this statement was announced, we were criticized that we in fact abandoned the idea of holding negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the Q&A session in the Parliament today.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The reality is a little different. We have not given up on that idea, but you also know that due to the events in Ukraine the relations within the Co-Chairmanship are extremely tense. Moreover, this tension started back in 2011, from the events in Syria, which inevitably affected our regional developments. And now, taking into account this tension, we cannot passively wait for the actions of the Co-Chairmanship, on the other hand the launch of bilateral talks in no way prohibits the involvement of the Co-Chairmanship in the process”, the PM said.

He stated that the preparation for the process must start without delay and expressed hope that the foreign ministries of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be able to implement the tasks within a proper timeframe. He said it’s important to record that the whole international community is showing readiness to support the process, and this opportunity should be really used.
“Although the direct involvement of international partners in some matters of the peace agenda is quite noticeable. You know that there is an Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral working group led by deputy prime ministers dealing with the opening of regional communications. This doesn’t hinder us to discuss this issue also with our partners of EU, US, France, Iran and Georgia. And also during my last telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, we agreed to activate the works of the trilateral working group”, Nikol Pashinyan said.
The PM, however, said that here as well Azerbaijan is trying to bring the process to a deadlock, attempting to turn our interest in the opening of roads into a corridor talk.
“But as I have repeatedly stated this approach is absolutely unacceptable for us. It’s worth noting that Azerbaijan is trying to carry out the agenda of the opening of regional communications in such a way that as a result the blockade of Armenia will not be overcome, but quite the contrary, will further deepen. Or will become a new substantiation for aggressive policy against Armenia. This is the reason that we need to show maximal flexibility on this matter, at the same time clearly defending our principled positions and Armenia’s territorial integrity”, the PM said.

 


     

PM says current steps aimed at withstanding possible large-scale attack are insufficient

The shortcomings during the 44-day war haven’t been entirely studied, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament in response to MP Hovik Azaryan’s question whether or not the wartime flaws were efficiently studied and whether or not the government is properly getting ready to a possible large-scale war.

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April 10 on a three-day visit. During the visit the Armenian delegation was hosted by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach, the Armenian ministry said in a news release.

We will adhere to the struggle for independence based on the right of peoples to self-determination. President Harutyunyan held a meeting in Martakert

On April 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met in the town of Martakert with the officials of the regional administration, community heads and active representatives of the population, the Presidential Office stated.

Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield

A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade, universal, remote-controlled, all-terrain fighting machine designed to engage in battle, or as its maker says to “substitute a soldier on the battlefield”.

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Armenian community representatives expected to meet with Macron

Kremlin says all statements by Kiev need to be double checked

