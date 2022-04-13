We will adhere to the struggle for independence based on the right of peoples to self-determination. President Harutyunyan held a meeting in Martakert

On April 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met in the town of Martakert with the officials of the regional administration, community heads and active representatives of the population, the Presidential Office stated.
Armenia has numerously announced its readiness to start the process of a peace treaty, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament.
On April 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting in Askeran with responsible...
President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree appointing Armen Pambukhchyan as Minister of...
During their meeting in Yerevan today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and...
On April 11, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received French Co-Chair of the OSCE...
Snap elections are being held today, on April 10, in Norshen, Tsovategh, Sos, Varanda (the community...
Snap election for the head of the community is being held today, on April 10, in Berdashen.
Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April 10 on a three-day visit. During the visit the Armenian delegation was hosted by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach, the Armenian ministry said in a news release.
The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...
According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...
The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...
Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential...
Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...
Based on the laws "On the Holidays and Memorable Days of the Artsakh Republic" and "On Freedom of Conscience...
On April 12, the consecration and hanging ceremony of a new icon with the image of the Blessed Virgin...
The main direction of employment of the residents of the Khachmach community of Artsakh’s Askeran region...
Due to the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020,the Martirosyan family was displaced from the Aknaghbyur...
The Armenian Food Safety Inspection Agency ordered a temporary ban on imports of Kinder chocolate products...
In the community of Emishchan of Artsakh’s Martuni region, the residents continue creating, waiting...
A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade, universal, remote-controlled, all-terrain fighting machine designed to engage in battle, or as its maker says to “substitute a soldier on the battlefield”.
During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...
The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...
Many heroes died in the 44-day war in Artsakh for the salvation of the homeland. One of them is Gevorg...
Dear compatriots, friends and party members.
In the night of March 30 to 31 and as of 10 AM, the operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline...
The National Security Service of Artsakh will have a military (combat) division for active duty service.
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...
