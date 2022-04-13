Kremlin says all statements by Kiev need to be double checked

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Ukraine stoops to intricate ways of creating a fake reality and that requires double checking all statements published by Kiev.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Ukrainian side stoops to the most intricate ways of producing fake news," he told reporters. "That’s why I want to urge everyone to treat all the information that way: Don’t take it at face value, don’t believe what you see but just try to double check everything and at least look for an alternative point of view."

Peskov also said he saw footage purporting to show that Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk has been detained but he said it was too early to say it was authentic as there’s a large number of fake reports created by Kiev.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky earlier said Medvedchuk, a leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, has been detained. Zelensky posted on Telegram a picture of a handcuffed man resembling Medvedchuk and captioned it by saying, "A special operation has been conducted thanks to the Security Service of Ukraine.".