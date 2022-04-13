Artsakhpress

Status is not a goal, but measure to ensure security and rights of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh – Pashinyan

Armenia has numerously announced its readiness to start the process of a peace treaty, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: He said that on March 10 one of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries conveyed to Armenia the Azerbaijani side’s perceptions regarding the fundamental principles of a peace treaty.

“These principles are the following: reciprocal recognition and respect of each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of internationally recognized borders and political independence; mutual confirmation of absence of territorial claims against each other and acceptance of legally binding obligations not to raise such claims in the future; mutual obligation to not create threats, including threats to use force for security, territorial integrity or political independence of each other in inter-state relations, and other actions incompatible with the UN Charter; delimitation and demarcation of the borders and establishment of diplomatic relations; unblocking of transport and other connections, creation of new communications, cooperation in other sectors of mutual interest.

We swiftly discussed these proposals and noted that there is nothing unacceptable for us in them, especially when de-jure Armenia recognized Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders back in 1992 by ratifying the CIS treaty which is part of our national legislation till this day.

We’ve recorded that Armenia never had territorial claims against Azerbaijan and that the Karabakh issue is not a territorial issue but a matter of rights. And therefore, we recorded that the security guarantees of the Armenians of Karabakh, ensuring their rights and freedoms and the clarification of the final status of Nagorno Karabakh are of principled significance for Armenia,” Pashinyan said.

The PM said that with this addition to the agenda Armenia is ready to launch the peace talks and this position was recorded during the latest Brussels meeting.

Pashinyan emphasized another “significant nuance”. “If in the past we were placing the Karabakh status in the basis, and stemming security guarantees and rights from it, we are now placing the security guarantees and rights in the basis, stemming the status from it. In other words, we are recording that in this situation the status isn’t a goal, but a measure to ensure the security and rights of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh,” the PM said.


     

President Harutyunyan met in Askeran with responsible officials of the region

On April 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting in Askeran with responsible...

Armen Pambukhchyan appointed Minister of Emergency Situations

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree appointing Armen Pambukhchyan as Minister of...

Armenian FM, French Co-Chair highlight OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship’s role in NK conflict settlement process

During their meeting in Yerevan today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and...

Armenian FM receives French Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

On April 11, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received French Co-Chair of the OSCE...

A number of communities in the Martuni region elect council members

Snap elections are being held today, on April 10, in Norshen, Tsovategh, Sos, Varanda (the community...

Berdashen elects head of community

Snap election for the head of the community is being held today, on April 10, in Berdashen.

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April 10 on a three-day visit. During the visit the Armenian delegation was hosted by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach, the Armenian ministry said in a news release.

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...

Dollar, euro continue falling in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...

In January-March 2022, the state budget tax revenues and duties were exceeded by 1 milliard 825.3 million AMD

According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...

Armenia as a new destination for foreign investments: Deputy PM’s interview to Investment Monitor

The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential...

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Decision on rescheduling the working day

Based on the laws "On the Holidays and Memorable Days of the Artsakh Republic" and "On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations" the Artsakh Republic Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision to shift the working day of Monday, April 18, 2022 to Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The consecration ceremony of the icon of the central altar took place in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert

On April 12, the consecration and hanging ceremony of a new icon with the image of the Blessed Virgin...

There is an agricultural fuss in Khachmach. Head of Community

The main direction of employment of the residents of the Khachmach community of Artsakh’s Askeran region...

Hoping to find what has been lost..The story of a family

Due to the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020,the Martirosyan family was displaced from the Aknaghbyur...

Armenia temporarily bans Kinder chocolate imports from Germany over international reports of salmonella cases

The Armenian Food Safety Inspection Agency ordered a temporary ban on imports of Kinder chocolate products...

The residents of Emishchan continue to create, hoping for lasting peace

In the community of Emishchan of Artsakh’s Martuni region, the residents continue creating, waiting...

A new head of community elected in Berdashen

The results of the snap election for the head of the Berdashen community of Martuni region of the Artsakh...

Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield

A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade, universal, remote-controlled, all-terrain fighting machine designed to engage in battle, or as its maker says to “substitute a soldier on the battlefield”.

Devotion is immortality... Mikael Arzumanyan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...

The Armenian side did not open fire on the Azerbaijani army. MOD

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...

Devotion is immortality...Gevorg Hambardzumyan

Many heroes died in the 44-day war in Artsakh for the salvation of the homeland. One of them is Gevorg...

Dear compatriots, friends and party members

Dear compatriots, friends and party members.

The operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline of Artsakh did not change, remaining tense

In the night of March 30 to 31 and as of 10 AM, the operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline...

Artsakh National Security Service to have combat units

The National Security Service of Artsakh will have a military (combat) division for active duty service.

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

High School Boys Volleyball Tournament held in Stepanakert
High School Boys Volleyball Tournament held in Stepanakert
Defender-volunteers of Karaglukh and Khramort․ Photos by David Ghahramanyan
Defender-volunteers of Karaglukh and Khramort․ Photos by David Ghahramanyan
Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Artsakh Athlete Became Armenian Taekwondo Champion

Armenian community representatives expected to meet with Macron

Lebanon’s Armenian community to hold march in Beirut on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

Ardashes Kassakhian selected as Glendale Mayor

Around 100 Armenian-Ukrainians file residency application to Armenia diaspora agency

Kremlin says all statements by Kiev need to be double checked

Putin assures Russia can never be isolated, nor will it ever shrink into isolation

South Korean defense minister refuses to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine

Sweden, Finland may join NATO in summer — Times

