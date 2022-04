Based on the laws "On the Holidays and Memorable Days of the Artsakh Republic" and "On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations" the Artsakh Republic Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision to shift the working day of Monday, April 18, 2022 to Saturday, April 23, 2022.

April 12, 2022, 16:09 Decision on rescheduling the working day

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Presidential Office stated.