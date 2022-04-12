Artsakhpress

The consecration ceremony of the central altar icon took place in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert

On April 12, the consecration and hanging ceremony of a new icon with the image of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the central altar took place in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert by Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The author of the initiative is the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh  Karen Sargsyan.

1.jpg (2.39 MB)4.jpg (891 KB)In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan said that, according to the accepted order, the holy tables of the Armenian Apostolic Church should be decorated with the image of the Mother of Jesus.

"Of course, we have traditional holy tables, but, according to the perceived order, the holy table must be decorated with a picture of the Virgin Mary, embracing baby Jesus. There are such paintings in all the famous museums of the world, but many are not anointed.

2.jpg (2.24 MB)Let the initiative of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Karen Sargsyan be an educational step for all those who seek the. And let the Mother of God, who is very dear to Armenians, really keep under her divine protection and protect the Armenian nation, Artsakh and its residents, "said Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan.

3.jpg (2.17 MB)After the consecration of the icon, a joint prayer was said in the Mother Cathedral with the participation of the believers.


     

President Harutyunyan met in Askeran with responsible officials of the region

On April 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting in Askeran with responsible officials of the region, community heads and local residents, the Presidential Office stated.

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April 10 on a three-day visit. During the visit the Armenian delegation was hosted by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach, the Armenian ministry said in a news release.

Decision on rescheduling the working day

Based on the laws "On the Holidays and Memorable Days of the Artsakh Republic" and "On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations" the Artsakh Republic Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision to shift the working day of Monday, April 18, 2022 to Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Devotion is immortality... Mikael Arzumanyan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael Arzumanyan was one of them.

