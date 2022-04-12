There is an agricultural fuss in Khachmach. Head of Community

The main direction of employment of the residents of the Khachmach community of Artsakh’s Askeran region is agriculture. There are many residents who grow grain crops.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: We have 280 hectares of land.

The head of the Khachmach community Mkhitar Ghahrian told "Artsakhpress".

"Residents continue to create in their native Khachmach. They cultivate land, plant trees and improve the village. Our area is favorable for livestock development, but there are not many people engaged in this branch of agriculture. Twelve displaced people have settled here after the war. The mood of the population is generally positive," said the head of the community.

“During the 44-day war, three residential houses and a ceremony hall were damaged. They have been repaired with the support of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh.

In 2015, with the co-financing of the Khachmach Foundation of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh, a community center was built in line with modern standards, where the aid station, the house of culture and the library are located. All intra-community roads are paved.

The school named after the hero of the Artsakh Liberation War Shahen Sargsyan educates 42 students with noble patriotic ideas, which today, more than ever, is a necessity and a mission. We do not have a kindergarten, but we have pre-school children," said M. Ghahriyan and added that the residents are provided with gas, electricity and water.