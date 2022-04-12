Hoping to find the lost..The story of a family

Due to the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020,the Martirosyan family was displaced from the Aknaghbyur community of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The family has settled in Stepanakert Nursing Home.

"We have been warmly received in this center. My husband and I are retired. In Aknaghbyur we were engaged in agriculture and cattle-breeding.

My husband worked as a driver in the village. We were happy in our world. In Stepanakert, even though he is retired and health problems, he started working. My husband and I are in the center of constant attention of our children and grandchildren, our fellow villagers and relatives," 72-year-old Marietta Martirosyan told “Artsakhpress”.

Marietta Martirosyan said that the people of Artsakh are strong and resilient. She says that they can confront any difficulties, only need peace in order to create in the homeland.