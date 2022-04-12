Artsakhpress

President Harutyunyan met in Askeran with responsible officials of the region

On April 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting in Askeran with responsible officials of the region, community heads and local residents, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS:  A range of issues related to the military-political situation in the republic, security-related as well as socio-economic problems were on the discussion agenda.

The Head of the State referred to the imperative of ensuring food security and  employment in the current geopolitical conditions, emphasizing the need to make consistent efforts to intensify agricultural work, to efficiently use uncultivated lands and all possible economic resources in general.

President Harutyunyan listened to the concerns and opinions of the residents, gave instructions to the responsible officials on the tasks to be done.


     

Politics

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America will implement a project titled “America-Armenia Business Bridge” in California on May 2-9 under the auspices of the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles, the Consulate said in a statement on social media.

Armenia temporarily bans Kinder chocolate imports from Germany over international reports of salmonella cases

The Armenian Food Safety Inspection Agency ordered a temporary ban on imports of Kinder chocolate products from Germany after studying reports from European countries linking the chocolate to salmonella cases.

Devotion is immortality... Mikael Arzumanyan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael Arzumanyan was one of them.

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Lebanon’s Armenian community to hold march in Beirut on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

South Korean defense minister refuses to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine

