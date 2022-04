President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree appointing Armen Pambukhchyan as Minister of Emergency Situations upon the advice of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the presidency said.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pambukhchyan was serving as First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations at the time of appointment.