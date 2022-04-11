The Armenian Food Safety Inspection Agency ordered a temporary ban on imports of Kinder chocolate products from Germany after studying reports from European countries linking the chocolate to salmonella cases.

April 11, 2022, 17:23 Armenia temporarily bans Kinder chocolate imports from Germany over international reports of salmonella cases

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 11, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: According to the Food Safety Inspection Agency, two companies are importing Kinder products to Armenia – Slav Group is importing from Russia and SAS Group is importing from Germany.

The agency said it is carrying out inspections in both companies and the products were taken for laboratory analysis.