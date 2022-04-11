Devotion is immortality... Mikael Arzumanyan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael Arzumanyan was one of them.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mikael Arzumanyan was born on June 1, 1996 in the town of Chartar, Artsakh Republic. After graduating from school, he entered the Department of Law at Mesrop Mashtots University in Stepanakert. He served in the Jrakan military unit. Mikael was young when the family moved to Martuni, where he attended Nelson Stepanyan High School No. 1. From the very first day of the 2020 war he joined the artillery battalion of the 3rd defense district of Martuni.

Mikael was our pride and joy. He has sacrificed his life for the homeland, leaving us in sorrow and suffering," Mikael's grandmother Liana Grigoryan told “Artsakhpress”.

According to Svetlana Hovhannisyan, the hero's first teacher, Mikael was modest and diligent.

On October 31, the enemy targeted the location of the artillerymen on the outskirts of Martuni, in the area called Kakavadzor. Mikael and six of his friends were shot dead by the enemy drone.

A monument has been erected in memory of Mikael and his comrades-in-arms, which is already a sacred place for everyone.