ՀԱՅՐУСENG
ՀԱՅՐУСENG
The residents of Emishchan continue to create, hoping for lasting peace

In the community of Emishchan of Artsakh’s Martuni region, the residents continue creating, waiting for the establishment of lasting peace.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Armik Arakelyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The residents of our village are engaged in cattle-breeding and cultivation of vegetables.

He informed that the buildings of the community center and the aid station in the village are in an emergency condition, but that does not prevent the structures from carrying out normal activities.

"17 students attend the community school. Residents are provided with gas, electricity and round-the-clock water supply," he said.


     

The Armenian side did not open fire on the Azerbaijani army. MOD

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired on the Azerbaijani military positions located in the northeastern border of Armenia does not correspond to reality.

