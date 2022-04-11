Macron leads first round of French election, to face Le Pen in run-off

French President Emmanuel Macron will face the far right’s Marine Le Pen in a presidential run-off on April 24 after leading the first round on Sunday with 27.4% of the vote to Le Pen's 24.1%, FRANCE 24 reported citing the Interior Ministry.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Jean-Luc Mélenchon garnered 21.4% of votes and Eric Zemmour received 7.1%.

Other candidates haven’t cleared the 5% threshold with 97% of votes counted so far.