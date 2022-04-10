Snap elections to self-government bodies are being held today, on April 10, in Berdashen (the head of the community), Norshen, Tsovategh, Sos, Varanda (the community council members) communities of Martuni region, and Aknaberd (the community council members) community of Shahumyan region of the Artsakh Republic, informs the press service of CEC of Artsakh.

April 10, 2022, 18:22 Chairman of the CEC visits the polling stations of the Martuni region

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Artsakh Siran Avetisyan visited the polling stations of the Martuni region and observed the elections on the spot.