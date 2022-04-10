Berdashen elects head of community

Snap election for the head of the community is being held today, on April 10, in Berdashen.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The chairman of the commission Zarmik Avanesyan said that 1052 people have the right to vote in the community.

Georgi Poghosyan, a candidate for the head of the community, said the community has a very serious water supply problem.

"Especially in summer, the water shortage will be felt a lot. If there is irrigation water, it will be possible to get a large amount of crops from the cultivated garden," said G. Poghosyan.