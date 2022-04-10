A number of communities in Martuni elect council members

Snap elections are being held today, on April 10, in Norshen, Tsovategh, Sos, Varanda (the community council members) communities of Martuni region, and Aknaberd (the community council members) community of Shahumyan region of the Artsakh Republic, informs the press service of CEC of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: As ''Artsakhpress'' informs, five candidates have been nominated in Norshen, Tsovategh and Aknaberd communities, three in Varanda and eight in Sos, who will run for five council seats.