UK cancels export restrictions on defense products to Turkey, Canada could follow suit

The UK has canceled the export restrictions on defense products to Turkey. The statement came from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, adding that Canada is also considering easing this ban, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Cavusoglu stated about this at a press conference in Brussels, where he took part in a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, reported Yeni Safak daily of Turkey.

The Turkish FM added he had spoken with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

"Great Britain has lifted the export restrictions; we are satisfied with that," said Cavusoglu, noting that one of the issues of concern is the purchase of the engines of the Turkish-made fifth-generation TAI TF-X fighter jets.

The Guardian had reported earlier that the UK suspended the issuance of licenses to arms exports to Turkey in October 2019.

The TAI TF-X program, which is highly dependent on foreign technologies, was launched after Turkey was dropped out of the American F-35 fighter jet program due to its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense missile systems.