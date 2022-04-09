US authorities expand export restrictions for Russia and Belarus

The US Administration made a decision to expand the export restrictions for Russia and Belarus, according to a notification published by the US Department of Commerce in the Federal Register Friday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: "This rule expands license requirements for Russia and Belarus under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) to all items on the Commerce Control List (CCL)," the document reads.

The list, published on the US Department of Commerce website, includes hundreds of products, including pipe valves, fertilizers and bearings.