President Joe Biden on Friday signed two bills levying further US sanctions on Russia and Belarus, the White House announced, CNN reported.

April 9, 2022, 11:43 Biden signs 2 bills to impose additional sanctions on Russia, Belarus

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: One bill suspends normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, punishing the countries by paving the way for higher tariffs on imports from them. The other prohibits energy imports from Russia, including oil, coal, and natural gas.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki had made clear on Thursday that Biden would sign the bills, saying the sanctions were "something the President supports" and "had called for."

The US Senate unanimously passed the two measures Thursday morning. While the House voted overwhelmingly to pass the legislation, the bills faced more opposition there.