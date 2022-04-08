Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan discussed with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov the development of cooperation in defense, military-political and military-technical field, as well as the situation in the South Caucasus, in and around Nagorno Karabakh.

April 8, 2022, 16:56 Armenian FM highlights importance of complete work of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship

During the joint press conference with FM Lavrov in Moscow, the Armenian FM said the Armenian-Russian cooperation in defense, military-political and military-technical field has a special place in the bilateral relations.

“For that reason we paid a proper attention to the implementation process of the high-level agreements in that field. Ideas were exchanged about those issues, the implementation of which will serve for the protection of the interests of our countries. From positive terms we have observed the activity of existing mechanisms for the further development of our strategic partnership. The talk is about the inter-governmental commission on military-technical, economic issues, as well as the inter-parliamentary commission”, the FM said.

The Armenian FM said the high-level meetings and contacts contributed to the respective development course of the relations. “As you know, the official visit of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Russia is expected in the nearest future, and it is necessary to be properly prepared for that”, he said.

He reminded that his visit is taking place in conditions when the main topic of the discussion is the situation in the South Caucasus, in Nagorno Karabakh. The Armenian FM said the steps of Azerbaijan are directed to causing a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, and recalled the recent case of the “damage” of the gas pipeline in the territory under the control of Azerbaijan. Moreover, FM Mirzoyan also reminded the regular ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan, particularly the March 24 incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the Parukh village located in the responsibility zone of the Russian peacekeepers.

“Of course, the most important part of the discussion was dedicated to these issues”, he said.

The Armenian FM once again highlighted Russia’s mediating role in the cessation of fire and military operations in Nagorno Karabakh.

“We also highly value the efforts of the Russian Federation aimed at the implementation of the trilateral agreements”, Ararat Mirzoyan said.

He emphasized Armenia’s commitment to the implementation of these agreements, of which the return of prisoners of war and other persons held, the preservation of the historical-cultural heritage in the territories under Azerbaijan’s control are extremely urgent.

“We believe that it is possible to achieve the solution of the issue exclusively through peaceful negotiations that will lead to peace and stability in the South Caucasus”, Mirzoyan said.

He also said that he has presented to Lavrov the position of the Armenian side on starting negotiations with Azerbaijan around a peace treaty.

“In this regard, I once again highlighted the importance of the complete work of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship”, the Armenian FM said.