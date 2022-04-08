United States Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy met with Members of Parliament from the ruling Civil Contract faction, the United States Embassy said in a press release.

April 8, 2022, 16:34 United States underscores support for negotiations towards peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Ambassador Tracy met with parliamentarians from the Civil Contract faction yesterday to underscore the U.S. commitment to partnering with the Armenian government to strengthen our bilateral partnership, based on shared democratic values.