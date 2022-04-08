Artsakhpress

Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council

The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" in Ukraine, prompting Moscow to announce it was quitting the body, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The U.S.-led push garnered 93 votes in favor, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained. A two-thirds majority of voting members in the 193-member General Assembly in New York - abstentions do not count - was needed to suspend Russia from the 47-member Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

Speaking after the vote, Russia's deputy U.N. Ambassador Gennady Kuzmin described the move as an "illegitimate and politically motivated step" and then announced that Russia had decided to quit the Human Rights Council altogether.

"You do not submit your resignation after you are fired," Ukraine's U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told reporters.

Russia was in its second year of a three-year term. Under Thursday's resolution, the General Assembly could have later agreed to end the suspension. But that cannot happen now Russia has quit the council, just as the United States did in 2018 over what it called chronic bias against Israel and a lack of reform.


     

The Republic’s President chaired a regular sitting of the Security Council

On April 8, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan chaired a regular sitting of the Security Council, the Presidential Office stated.

'I am confident effective activity of peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh will contribute to stability' – Armenian FM

Russia played a significant role in the cessation of fire and military operations in the Nagorno Karabakh...

Russia vows continuous support to ally Armenia in strengthening defensibility, border protection

From positions of a key ally Russia will continue to help Armenia in strengthening its defensibility...

Armenian and Russian FMs hold meeting in Moscow

The visit of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to Moscow kicked off, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson...

OSCE Chairmanship welcomes Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

The OSCE Chairmanship welcomed the April 6 meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani...

Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Moscow

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Russian tomorrow, Foreign Ministry...

"Crucial efforts and progress made between Armenia and Azerbaijan" – Josep Borrell

Crucial efforts and progress were made between Armenia and Azerbaijan to work towards lasting peace and...

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America will implement a project titled “America-Armenia Business Bridge” in California on May 2-9 under the auspices of the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles, the Consulate said in a statement on social media.

Dollar, euro continue falling in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...

In January-March 2022, the state budget tax revenues and duties were exceeded by 1 milliard 825.3 million AMD

According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...

Armenia as a new destination for foreign investments: Deputy PM's interview to Investment Monitor

The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential...

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Brent oil exceeds $111 per barrel for first time since July 2014

The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...

Cultivation of the land as a way to develop the village. The village of Karmir

The main occupation of the population of the community of Karmir village of Artsakh’s Askeran region is cattle breeding, grain cultivation and gardening.

Armenian humanitarian mission delivers 4 tons of medical supplies to Aleppo's hospitals

The 9th group of the humanitarian mission of Armenia delivered 4 tons of medical and healthcare items...

Post-war social crisis alleviated, proper living conditions in place. Minister

46,000 people were displaced in the 2020 war in Artsakh, and over 25,628 of them have returned. Housing...

President Harutyunyan addresses message on Motherhood and Beauty Day

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan addressed a congratulatory message in connection with the...

Armenian Church celebrates Annunciation to the Virgin Mary

The Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates one of its greatest feasts – the Annunciation to the Virgin...

The "Sister Schools" program as an ideological impulse to create a united homeland. The first stage of the initiative took place

The first stage of the Artsakh-Diaspora "Sister Schools" program has taken place.

The residents of Khnushinak are waiting for lasting peace. Head of Community

The main direction of employment of the residents of Khnushinak community of Artsakh’s Martuni region...

The Armenian side did not open fire on the Azerbaijani army. MOD

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired on the Azerbaijani military positions located in the northeastern border of Armenia does not correspond to reality.

Devotion is immortality...Gevorg Hambardzumyan

Many heroes died in the 44-day war in Artsakh for the salvation of the homeland. One of them is Gevorg...

Dear compatriots, friends and party members

Dear compatriots, friends and party members.

The operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline of Artsakh did not change, remaining tense

In the night of March 30 to 31 and as of 10 AM, the operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline...

Artsakh National Security Service to have combat units

The National Security Service of Artsakh will have a military (combat) division for active duty service.

Azerbaijani troops still deployed in same posts at Karaglukh, Artsakh

n the night of March 29 to 30 and as of 10 AM no significant ceasefire violations were registered along...

President Harutyunyan held a working consultation at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense

On March 29, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defense and...

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Ardashes Kassakhian selected as Glendale Mayor

Ukrainian crisis caused by imbalance in European security system — Chinese top diplomat

