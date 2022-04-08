Macron says Ukrainian conflict unlikely to end soon

The conflict in Ukraine will not end soon, French President Emmanuel Macron told the RTL radio station on Friday, TASS reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Unfortunately, the conflict will not end soon," he said. "I believe that we will see a very difficult situation in Donbass in the coming days and weeks."

"This is why, together with Turkey, Greece and the UN, we are doing everything to organize humanitarian operations in the cities of Mariupol and Dnipro," the French president noted.

According to him, "Russia cannot be expected to make diplomatic concessions in the coming weeks." "It won’t happen until mid-May," Macron said, adding that Russia would mark Victory Day on May 9. The French president also emphasized that every day of hostilities "makes tomorrow harder." "There will be no peace in Europe if we don’t think about tomorrow," he stressed.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize and denazify the country. In response, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and a number of other countries announced sanctions on Russian individuals and entities.