Cultivation of the land as a way to develop the village. The village of Karmir

The main occupation of the population of the community of Karmir village of Artsakh’s Askeran region is cattle breeding, grain cultivation and gardening.

April 8, 2022

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the head of Karmir village Hovik Petrosyan mentioned that the village got its name back in 1921. The village has 106 residents.

After the 44-day war, two displaced families have settled in the village. 19 students attend the village school. We have a community center, an aid station, a renovated banquet hall designed for 200 people," said H. Petrosyan.

During the 44-day war, five houses of the community were partially damaged, and the roofs of those houses have already been repaired.

"The village is gasified; it has been electrified since 1963," he said.